Fleetwood Town’s Danny Andrew challenges them to build upon Peterborough United victory

Danny Andrew says Fleetwood Town have to build on the potential they showed in last Saturday’s 3-1 win at Peterborough United.

Town host AFC Wimbledon seven days on from their season-opening win during which three of their nine summer additions – Andrew, Harry Souttar and Josh Morris – all scored.

Andrew had returned to the club from Doncaster Rovers, whom Town defeated 4-0 and 3-0 last season.

He said: “The two games we (Doncaster) played against them (Fleetwood) last season, we were 7-0 down so I thought they were class.

“On the whole they just fell short of the play-offs and who knows where we can be this season now the gaffer has brought some new additions to the team?

“It is really nice to be back at the club. There is a great feel about it; the staff and that has changed, players have changed since I was last here, but there is a really good feeling.

“I think that proved on Saturday how much of a team we are already and what we can potentially do this season.

“It is up to us how far we can take it.”