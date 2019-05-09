Fleetwood Town report record start for Onward Card sales

Fleetwood Town reported record opening-day sales for their Onward Card for the 2019-20 season.

The Onward Card, which has replaced the traditional season ticket at Highbury, went on sale this week, with prices frozen for adults and reduced for juniors.

Junior prices have been reduced to £50 for seating and £23 for standing. That is a saving of up to £40 and means young fans can watch the Cod Army next season for as little as £1 per game.

The Onward Card provides supporters with entry to all 23 Sky Bet League One home matches as well as an exclusive range of offers and discounts at the club and with its partners.

The Onward Card can be bought by a one-off payment or in 10 monthly instalments.

Adult Onward Card prices start from £17 per month, with seniors and under-25s from £12 per month and under-16s from £2.30 per month. Under-fives are free with a paying adult.

Cards bought via one-payment cost £170 for adults, £120 for seniors and under-25s and £23 for under-16s.

There are three price bands: for Memorial Stand standing, for Highbury/Parkside Stand seating and for the premium block in the Parkside Stand. A new family zone has also been created in the Parkside Stand.

Existing Onward Card holders have until 5pm on Tuesday May 28 to secure their seats for next season.

Anyone wishing to upgrade, move to another part of the ground, or switch to monthly payments is asked to contact the club directly via onward@fleetwoodtownfc.com

Onward Cards are available in person at the Highbury Stadium club shop, by phoning (01253) 775080 or online at www.onwardcard.co.uk