Fleetwood Town reject a bid from Premier League side Everton for keeper Billy Crellin

Fleetwood Town have rejected a bid from Everton for their England youth keeper Billy Crellin.

The 19-year-old, who is currently on tour in Portugal with Town’s first team, is under contract until the summer of 2020.

Despite being a regular member of the England U17, U18 and U19 squads, Crellin is yet to feature for Town in the league.

However, he is expected to feature in the first team’s clash against, as yet, unannounced opposition in the Algarve tomorrow.