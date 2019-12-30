Fleetwood Town, Portsmouth, Sunderland and Peterborough United all linked with deals - League One gossip

The January transfer window is just TWO days away with clubs eyeing transfer deals.

Portsmouth are among a host of clubs interested in signing Luton Town forward Elliot Lee next month. (FLW)

Phil Parkinson has confirmed Sunderlands interest in Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo ahead of the January transfer window. (Sunderland Echo)

QPR are tracking Dundee United star and ex-Sunderland target Lawrence Shankland. (The Courier)

Bristol Rovers striker Gavin Reilly will return from his loan spell at Cheltenham Town. (The 72)

Portsmouth are closing in on signing Bromley forward Reeco Hackett-Fairchild. (Football Insider)

Salford are in advanced talks to sign Fleetwood attacker Ashley Hunter on loan. (Football Insider)

Phil Parkinson has confirmed Ben Alnwick has been training at the Academy of Light. (Sunderland Echo)

Cardiff City striker Omar Bogle could be offloaded next month - with League One clubs on alert. (The 72)