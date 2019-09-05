Fleetwood Town new boy Jimmy Dunne on the lesson he learned at Sunderland

Fleetwood Town loan arrival Jimmy Dunne has revealed the biggest lesson he took from his time at Sunderland as he prepares for more football at League One level.

The 21-year-old joined Town on loan from Burnley on Monday and is aiming to make his debut against Oxford United on Saturday.

After loan spells with Barrow and Accrington Stanley, he joined Hearts on a similar basis last season before subsequently moving to Sunderland in January.

When asked what he learned at the Stadium of Light last season, he admitted: “When you are battling at the top everyone is out to get you.

“I know we are going to be in a similar position with this club this season because that is where we want to be.

“We want to be up there in and around that position.

“Everyone is going to want to beat us and we are going to need to pick up points every week, which is not easy.

“It is a bit different to when you are just trying to survive or be mid-table.

“We need to be winning if we want to be up there.”

For Dunne the promise of game time and the ambition of Town head coach Joey Barton was also part of the lure.

There is also the desire to continue improving as a footballer and helping Town to compete at the top of League One.

He said: “I know how good a condition the club is in.

“I know that the club is pushing in the right direction. As well as it being really important to be part of the club going forward, it is important for me to keep my personal development too.

“It was a mixture of those things between development with games and good training and the coaching staff here.

“It is important that the players and the club in general are going in the right direction as well.”

Having had a taste of League One while at Sunderland, Dunne is now keen for a full campaign in the third tier.

He added: “I know it was a bit of a rollercoaster in League One last season.

“I have come here to get more games and more experience in this league so I can push on myself.

“What I know from this league is that it is not easy, it is really competitive.

“It is going to be tough at the top and this is where this club is going to be.

“I’m expecting to learn a lot and take what I learned last season and put it into action this season.”