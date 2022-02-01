Fleetwood Town loan signing from Preston Josh Harrop out for weeks after debut injury

Fleetwood Town head coach Stephen Crainey was left cursing his and Josh Harrop’s luck after their new signing had to be taken off in the fourth minute of his debut game.

Midfielder Harrop, on loan from Preston North End, took an early corner and damaged a hamstring against Cambridge United, meaning he could not continue.

Having been unveiled last Thursday as a Town player for the rest of the season, the 26-year-old now faces several weeks on the sidelines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Harrop was forced off in the fourth minute of his Fleetwood debut Picture: SAM FIELDING /PRiME MEDIA IMAGES

“It’s just really unfortunate for Josh,” head coach Crainey said. “He’s come in and trained for a couple of days. He looked fit and he’s been fit for a long time, so he was ready to start but sometimes in football that happens.

“Hopefully he can be fit sooner rather than later but it looks like it’s going to be a few weeks unfortunately.

“He just goes to step up and take the corner in the first minute of the game and he’s felt something in his hamstring, so we’ll get that scanned and take the diagnosis from there.”

On in Harrop’s place came youngster Carl Johnston, another product of the Town academy making the grade at senior level. And boss Crainey has been impressed with his application.

The Scot added: “Carl’s been different class, playing right-back in a few games, right wing-back, and off the left side of the front three.

“He’s just a good footballer, and he’s really trustworthy and reliable. We go on to next week at Shrewsbury. We’ll have a good week’s training and prepare properly for that.”

Another young talent catching the eye, up and down the division, is Paddy Lane. A find from non-league Hyde United last summer, Lane turns 21 this month and stands second in League One’s ‘assists’ table for the season.

He has also been finding the back of the net himself lately to delight Crainey, who was also pleased with the way his side bossed their 1-1 draw with Cambridge.

He said: “That’s two goals in two games for Paddy, so hopefully he can continue that form. Another strike from outside the box as well.

“I didn’t think they (the U’s) created much from open play. They scored from a set-play but I can’t really recall Alex (keeper Cairns) having a save to make really.

“There were a few long-distance shots straight at him but I thought we controlled most of the game and we go again.”