Fleetwood Town League One 2019/20 fixtures: Release date, TV and other key dates - everything you need to know

Have your say

Fleetwood Town's 2019/20 campaign is fast approaching - but when will they learn their schedule for the upcoming season?

Here is everything you need to know about their League One fixture release:

When are the EFL fixtures announced?

The fixtures for the Championship, League One and League Two season will be announced on Thursday, June 20 at 9am.

How are the EFL fixtures compiled?

The EFL has an outside IT contractor that they and the Premier League work with.

You can read about the process in full HERE.

How many EFL games will be shown live on Sky Sports?

Sky Sports recently won the rights to stream EFL games until 2024 in a deal worth an estimated £595million.

As a result, Sky will stream 183 games from the Championship, League One, League Two, Carabao Cup and the Checkatrade Trophy in 2019/20 - a 26% increase on last season.

When will the first set of EFL fixtures selected for TV be released?

Sky say they are committed to giving clubs and supporters at least five weeks’ notice ahead of any EFL league matches

That means any games chosen for live TV should be announced no later than Friday, June 28, 2019, with a Friday Night game anticipated.

When does the 2019/20 season kick-off?

The EFL 2019/20 season will begin on the weekend commencing Friday, August 2.

As mentioned previously, there is likely to be a Friday Night game to kickstart the season as well as fixtures across Saturday and potentially Sunday.

Who are the new clubs to watch out for?

Championship: Cardiff City, Fulham, Huddersfield Town, Luton Town, Barnsley, Charlton Athletic.

League One: Rotherham United, Bolton Wanderers, Ipswich Town, Lincoln City, Bury, MK Dons, Tranmere Rovers.

League Two: Plymouth Argyle, Walsall, Scunthorpe United, Bradford City, Leyton Orient, Salford City.

What other key dates should I be aware of?

Carabao Cup Round One - w/c August 12, 2019.

Checkatrade Trophy Round One – w/c September 2, 2019.

Carabao Cup Final - March 1, 2020.

Checkatrade Trophy Final - April 5, 2020.

Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Final - May 16, 2020.

Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final - May 24, 2020.

Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final - May 25, 2020.