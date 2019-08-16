Fleetwood Town keeper Matt Gilks is set to take his place on the bench at Doncaster Rovers with Billy Crellin set for loan move

Have your say

Matt Gilks is expected to make his first appearance in a Fleetwood Town matchday squad this weekend.

Gilks, along with Kyle Dempsey, featured in a development squad game on Tuesday while Town’s first team were at Nottingham Forest for their Carabao Cup first round meeting.

Gilks and Dempsey picked up injuries in Town’s pre-season trip to Portugal but have stepped up their recovery this week.

Gilks is expected to take Billy Crellin’s place on the bench as the youngster prepares for a potential youth loan move.

Skipper Craig Morgan and defender Macauley Southam-Hales are back in training, a situation that pleases Barton as they prepare for Saturday’s trip to Doncaster Rovers.

When asked how the squad is looking, Barton said: “All good really.

“We had a few lads – the likes of Matt Gilks and Kyle Dempsey – play in a game at Poolfoot Farm on Tuesday to get minutes for the 23 and the development side.

“Everyone is back training and the treatment room is like a ghost town which is the way we want it.

“We have competition for places which is a nice feeling for us.”

Barton brought Ash Hunter and Paddy Madden into the starting line-up for Tuesday’s game at the City Ground.

Josh Morris and Conor McAleny moved to the bench but impressed when they came on in the second half.

Barton said: “There will be people who are playing for places in training.

“That is what we want, you want competition for places.

“We are starting to get that across the board.

“The next few weeks we go Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday.

“It will test the resourcefulness of your squad anyway.

“You would not expect 11 players to take on 90 minutes in all of those games.

“That is the reason we strengthened in all of the areas we did in the summer and we are hoping, in the next run of games, that kind of strength of depth in the squad will leave us in a good position.”