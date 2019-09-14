Fleetwood Town is an ideal place to learn for Glasgow Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter

Jordan Rossiter is enjoying his role in the early part of the season – and learning from one Fleetwood Town team-mate in particular.

The Cod Army loaned the young Liverpudlian from Rangers in the summer and he believes that being back closer to home is helping him to settle in.

Rossiter said: “It’s only an hour away. There’s a good little car school with a few Scousers in, so it’s good that they’re there.

“I’m really enjoying it, it’s been a fairly good start to the season.

“All of the lads are improving every day and we’re getting closer as a team.

“It’s a long season and you’ve got to take it week by week, game by game. We’ve got a good group of lads with good teamwork and a good team ethic.

“Who knows what happens? It’s a long season and everyone wants to do as well as they can.

“If that means trying to get promoted, then everyone wants to do that.”

A tenacious holding midfielder, Rossiter is catching the eye with his ability to break up play.

He’s acting as the perfect foil for Paul Coutts and Kyle Dempsey and the 22-year-old is looking to use the regular game time to learn from his team-mates.

He said: “I’m really enjoying playing there at the minute.

“I’ve got Paul Coutts playing next to me, who is an absolutely brilliant player.

“He’s been in this league and he’s been in the Championship, so he’s really helping me at the minute.

“The gaffer (Joey Barton) has been brilliant with me as well in training, telling me where to go, best positions to get the ball or pick up second balls.

“You can never stop learning. Every single player in this dressing room can learn off each other – but especially Paul Coutts who has been there and done it, and got promotions under his belt.

“Your minutes depend on how well you’re performing in training and how well you’re performing in games.

“The gaffer always reiterates that if you lose your place in this team, it’s going to be hard to get it back because we have got really good players to come.

“I had a really tough time with injuries, everybody knows that. I missed quite a lot of games and I’m playing catch-up at the minute.

“I know my body now, I know what I need to do, what I don’t need to do.

“I’ve been fit for about a year now, so long may it continue.”