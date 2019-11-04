Fleetwood Town investigation into stewarding at Bolton Wanderers

Fleetwood Town are investigating supporters' concerns over stewarding at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, when Town were beaten 2-1.

Cod Army fans have complained about the behaviour of stewards at the University of Bolton Stadium and contact has been made between the clubs over the matter.

A Town statement reads: “Fleetwood Town have begun an investigation following a number of complaints from supporters during and after Saturday’s Sky Bet League One game against Bolton Wanderers.

“The club are concerned by accounts of travelling fans relating to the stewarding in the away end of the stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“Club officials have been in communication with Bolton over the past 48 hours and are in the process of providing them with information and statements from supporters as well as employees of the club.

“If anyone has any video footage or can provide a written account of anything of concern which they may have witnessed, would they please email this to the club’s chief executive Steve Curwood on steve.curwood@fleetwoodtownfc.com”

Bolton responded with the following statement: “The club treats allegations of this nature very seriously and we are investigating all the reports we have received.

“We will continue to co-operate with Fleetwood Town Football Club with their enquiries.”