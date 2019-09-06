Fleetwood Town hopeful Wes Burns could face Oxford United after being stretchered off at Accrington Stanley

Fleetwood Town assistant coach Clint Hill says Wes Burns is walking but will be assessed today to see if he is fit enough to face Oxford United

Burns, 24, sustained a gash on his right shin and was stretchered off 20 minutes into Tuesday’s EFL Trophy defeat at Accrington Stanley.

Harrison Biggins was sent off in that game but is available for tomorrow’s Highbury encounter as his suspension does not carry over into the league campaign.

Centre-half Harry Souttar is away on international duty with Australia, while midfielder Jack Sowerby and forward Conor McAleny are still injury doubts.

But coach Hill had a positive update on Burns, who left the Wham Stadium on crutches.

He said: “It was a nasty one – it was from his knee all the way down. Obviously it is going to be sore.

“He came in on Thursday and there is nothing wrong with him in terms of bone structure. It is just how he recovers from the bruising and things that go with it.

“He is walking well but it is in a horrible spot (the injury), so we will assess him on Friday. We will put him in a football situation then and see how he reacts. It will be a last-minute decision, though.”

Hill says tomorrow’s game may come too soon for Sowerby (leg) and McAleny (ankle), adding: “They did a good rowing session on Thursday. Jack was on the grass doing his own bits, so I would imagine another week or 10 days. Conor will be a little bit longer.”

Oxford boss Karl Robinson hails from Merseyside, like Hill and Town head coach Joey Barton. And Hill is impressed with the work Robinson has done in his 18 months with the U’s.

He said: “He has done well. He had a difficult start last year but a really good finish. He has recruited well. They are a good football team and cause you problems with the ball.

“It will be a tough game for us, like any in our league, but we are at home and have been in decent form.

“After a difficult evening the other night (when Accrington won an ill-tempered game 2-1), the lads want to get back on the pitch and get back at it.

“If we turn up and do everything right, hopefully we will get a result.”