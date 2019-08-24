Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton hopes Gethin Jones will prove him wrong after leaving the club

Joey Barton wants Gethin Jones to prove his decision to let the full-back leave Fleetwood Town was the wrong one.

The 23-year-old had joined Town for an undisclosed fee from Premier League side Everton in January 2018.

However, after falling out of favour, he has now agreed to terminate his contract.

The right-back, who can also feature on the left, had failed to nail down a spot under Barton’s predecessors Uwe Rosler or John Sheridan.

Jones made eight appearances under Barton last season but has not featured for Town since he was brought off at half-time in the 3-1 Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Bury last November.

The former Wales U21 defender spent time training with Town’s U18 squad before a loan move to Mansfield Town in January for the rest of the season.

He made 17 appearances for the Stags and returned to Highbury in the summer.

However, he has not been involved with the first team this season and has only featured in development squad matches.

He made 19 first-team appearances for Fleetwood but Barton was surprised that a team did not come in for him.

He said: “He is a great lad Geth but he just does not fit with the way I see the game being played.

“I think he is a good player, clearly at Mansfield he got a run of games.

“We thought there would be clubs that would be willing to take him. That has not transpired.

“We do not want to have him beyond the deadline because that means he cannot go out and get a club because he is registered with us.

“We spoke with him. He is a young player who needs to play and we have to do the right thing by him.

“We have to give him the opportunity to go out and get a contract somewhere and show, firstly me, that I was wrong to let him go and get his career back on track because as a young player there is nothing worse than not playing football.

“Coming in training for six months with no game at the end of it is soul-destroying.

“Sometimes you have to put your parent hat on and make a big call.

“Unfortunately for Geth his future lies elsewhere.”

Elsewhere, Town winger Dan Mooney has been called up to the Wales U21 squad but the development squad exited the Premier League Cup after losing 4-1 to Southend United.