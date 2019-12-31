Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton earns a touchline ban following Bristol Rovers dismissal

Joey Barton was sent to the stand last weekend
Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton will not be on the touchline for the New Year’s Day clash with Sunderland after admitting a misconduct charge.

Barton has been banned from the touchline for one match for breaching FA Rule E3.

Barton admitted his language towards a match official in the 69th minute of Sunday’s League One fixture against Bristol Rovers was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or implied bias and he also accepted the standard penalty.

He had been sent to the stand during Sunday’s goalless draw after seeing a goal by Ched Evans disallowed.

A huge melee followed on the touchline after referee Paul Marsden had initially awarded a goal, only to rule it out after consulting with his assistant.

Barton said afterwards: “I got yellow-carded and then red-carded.

“I was yellow-carded, I think, because I didn’t realise I’d stepped out of the technical area and onto the pitch. I felt aggrieved but you can’t step onto the pitch.

“I thought the ref had changed his mind, then when I realised he hadn’t that was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“I spoke to the fourth official a bit too vehemently and watched the rest of the game from the stands.

“I’ll get punished by the FA and I’ll just have to take it, but I care about my team winning and I’ll never say sorry for that.”