Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton earns a touchline ban following Bristol Rovers dismissal

Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton will not be on the touchline for the New Year’s Day clash with Sunderland after admitting a misconduct charge.

Barton has been banned from the touchline for one match for breaching FA Rule E3.

Barton admitted his language towards a match official in the 69th minute of Sunday’s League One fixture against Bristol Rovers was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or implied bias and he also accepted the standard penalty.

He had been sent to the stand during Sunday’s goalless draw after seeing a goal by Ched Evans disallowed.

A huge melee followed on the touchline after referee Paul Marsden had initially awarded a goal, only to rule it out after consulting with his assistant.

Barton said afterwards: “I got yellow-carded and then red-carded.

“I was yellow-carded, I think, because I didn’t realise I’d stepped out of the technical area and onto the pitch. I felt aggrieved but you can’t step onto the pitch.

“I thought the ref had changed his mind, then when I realised he hadn’t that was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“I spoke to the fourth official a bit too vehemently and watched the rest of the game from the stands.

“I’ll get punished by the FA and I’ll just have to take it, but I care about my team winning and I’ll never say sorry for that.”