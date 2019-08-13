Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton does not plan mass changes for Nottingham Forest Carabao Cup tie

Joey Barton will not make a number of changes to his Fleetwood Town team for tonight’s Carabao Cup clash at Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Town head to Forest unbeaten in their opening two League One games thanks to back-to-back wins over Peterborough United and AFC Wimbledon.

Barton does not want to squander that winning start and, as a result, any changes to the Town line-up are set to be minimal.

He said: “We have good momentum in the league, we want to keep that momentum.

“So if I do make changes they will not be wholesale, it is not like the Leasing.com Trophy or whatever it is called. We want a decent cup run.

“I think the way we have started the season, we have players chomping for minutes and it is up to them to show us what they can do – but it will not be wholesale changes.”

Saturday’s win against AFC Wimbledon saw Barton able to field a bench of experienced players with Jack Sowerby, Ross Wallace, Ash Eastham, Paddy Madden and Ash Hunter joining youngsters Billy Crellin and Nathan Sheron.

Those options will soon be boosted by the return of other senior players.

Barton said: “You have got Kyle Dempsey coming back, he trained this week.

“Craig Morgan is not miles away, Ched (Evans) obviously.

“Last year we were looking at the younger players and I still think the younger players will make a huge impact this season.

“We still have to be keen to give them the right protection so they can play in the U23s system, which is a step up for some of them, and dip them in as and when they are ready.

“Last season they were here out of necessity because we were short of numbers.

“The most pleasing thing for me is the fact we can do it with players wanting to be here.”