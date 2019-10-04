Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton believes he hasn’t seen the best of his players

Joey Barton believes there is yet more to come from his high-flying Fleetwood Town side, despite already sitting third in League One.

Barton’s side have started the season in hot form, having won six of their opening 10 league games and only losing twice.

He still expects to see more from his side, though, in a period of games that includes fellow promotion chasers Ipswich Town and Coventry City.

He said: “I still think we’re yet to hit our stride as a team.

“I think for the first time this Saturday, in the second 45 minutes, we kind of got up to third gear.

“But there is still so much more to come from our team yet.

“It’ll be a big month for us because we’ll be playing sides that have also got promotion ambitions and it’ll be a good test for us.

“The good thing for us is that I know this group of players and they just learn; they keep getting better all the time.

“That’s one thing I can take out of my journey so far at this club is that they’ve always got better, they’ve always improved.

“Every month block we’ve become smarter as a team.

“We’ve just got to keep managing that, making sure that continues to be our growth as a football club.”

Barton, nevertheless, is keen not to get ahead of himself with the pace set by his side so far.

He said: “We’re 10 games in, so let’s not get too carried away. There’s a long way to go.

“We’ve got to go into a tough winter period where the surfaces change, that can be a huge factor.

“The early part of the season is about the work you’ve done in pre-season and establishing good habits and some of the good principles.

“We’ve still got off to a decent start, I’m still disappointed we’re not sitting 10-0 because of how dominant we’ve been in our first 10 league games I think we should be.

“There’s two draws on there; Wycombe I’ll take because we were down to 10 men for the last 20 minutes with Connor McAleny’s injury.

“Lincoln, we control many aspects of the game and lose 2-0. Doncaster we should never lose 3-2. And then Southend, we give a late goal away after pumping them. It’s a strange one.”