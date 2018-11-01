What Fleetwood boss Joey Barton said when radio host asked: Are you League One's Pep Guardiola?

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton wasn’t rising to the bait when asked if he was the Pep Guardiola or Mauricio Pochettino of League One.

The question came on Alan Brazil’s Sports Breakfast show on talkSPORT this week as guest Barton discussed his former club Manchester City’s win over Tottenham, whose manager Pochettino he backed for the vacant Real Madrid job.

Barton, who made history last weekend as the first Fleetwood boss to mastermind a win over Blackpool, has guided Town into 10th spot in his first 16 games.

Brazil asked tongue in cheek if Barton felt he was League One’s answer to City boss Guardiola and if he was being headhunted in Spain?

Barton replied humbly: “Not even my local corner shop is after me, Al! We are just ticking over. It’s my first (managerial) job!”

Brazil said Barton was doing well but fellow guest Dean Saunders warned: “If you survive six months you are doing well.”

As Barton approaches five months at the helm he certainly has the backing of chairman Andy Pilley, who believes there is much more to come form this team as they head to Gillingham on Saturday four points outside the play-offs.

Pilley said: “Joey does not surprise me because I know what he is about. He will be a top, top manager. The best is yet to come from the players and especially from the manager. I think he is a very good fit for the football club.

“We have been a disruptive club over the years and Joey just fits everything that we are.

“He is hugely intelligent and a great communicator. His drive is second to none.”

