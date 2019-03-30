Wes Burns outlines how Fleetwood Town can overhaul Doncaster Rovers and Peterborough United

Wes Burns thinks Fleetwood Town can pip Doncaster Rovers and Peterborough United to the remaining League One play-off spot.

After a fortnight off, Town head to Accrington Stanley today, eight points adrift of Rovers but with a game in hand.

Rovers increased the gap between themselves and 11th-placed Town with a 4-1 win against Bristol Rovers in midweek.

However, Burns said: “If we win four out of the eight I think we can do it because Doncaster and Peterborough are struggling for a bit of form.

“Doncaster beat Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.

“That puts them eight points in front of us but we have a game in hand, we have a lot more positive momentum than them.

“Training has been a bit intense this week. Everyone has recharged their batteries and is dying to get the space in the team for Saturday to go and beat Accrington.

“We said when we came back in on Monday that this is our eight-game season now.

“The games that have gone before are done, we cannot do anything about them.

“If we can put four or five wins together and sneak that last play-off spot it would be a massive achievement for us.”

Town have struggled for consistency this season.

They have only picked up back-to-back wins twice – against Doncaster and Coventry in October and then Charlton and Bradford last month.

Burns feels Town have addressed the main reason, namely their second-half form.

Fleetwood have only been behind at the break five times this season but have gone on to lose 14 games in total.

Earlier this month, they picked up their first point after conceding first when James Husband levelled in injury time to clinch a 1-1 draw against Gillingham at Highbury.

Burns said: We have sat in the classroom a few times and we have put stats up in the board that say, in the first 45 minutes, we are one of the best teams in the league – we are second or top.

“But when we look at the second 45 minutes we are a relegation team.

“We are trying to figure out why we were so good first half and so bad second half. That has been the reason why we have been so inconsistent.”

“We have been a lot better closing out games, I don’t think we have conceded late on to lose or draw a game for a while.

“We are starting to lift that second 45 minutes while maintaining our first 45 minutes.”