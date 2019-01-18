Wes Burns has a message for the Fleetwood Town supporters

Fleetwood Town forward Wes Burns has asked the club’s fans to stick with the players

Going into Saturday’s match at Rochdale, Town are 10th in the table after a 2-2 draw with Oxford United last Saturday in which Joey Barton’s players squandered a two-goal lead.

Town have not won any of their last seven away league games but drew on the road last time out at Shrewsbury Town.

Burns said: “We just want everyone to stick with us.

“We know we are going through a little bit of a run.

“We just want them to stick with us as a team because we are working towards improving and our form will pick up.

“We have too many good players in the dressing room.

“It is just a case of working on our system, our patterns and our form will pick up – I’m sure of it.”

Burns netted his seventh of the term against Oxford at Highbury and is now keen to hit double figures.

That personal ambition, however, is secondary to helping Town try and climb the League One table.

He said: “It is obviously something I am aiming for now, to get to double figures as quickly as possible.

“Ultimately I just want to help the team win games.”

Saturday’s trip to Spotland will also see Town boss Barton back in the dugout.

He has been in the stands for the last two games following a touchline ban and £2,000 fine after being found guilt of misconduct for his red card in the pre-Christmas defeat at Bristol Rovers.

However, Barton has picked up a separate £2,000 fine after accepting a Football Association charge for criticising the referee following that loss.

Barton had said Brett Huxtable’s performance was “as bad as I have seen in my life” and hoped he “never sees him refereeing” again in League One.

Striker Ched Evans had been sent off earlier in the game, but although that red card was overturned, he will miss the Rochdale game due to a two-match ban for abusive language towards Huxtable in the tunnel after the game.