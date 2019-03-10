Walsall 2 Fleetwood Town 0: Player ratings

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 2-0 defeat at Walsall.

Alex Cairns 5 A couple of good saves but should have done better with the second goal.

Wes Burns 6 Fleetwood's biggest attacking threat from right-back in the first half. Could he have done more to stop the header back in for the second?

Ash Eastham 5 A solid first half but not his best showing in the second 45. Had the chance to set up a tense finish when he latched on to Husband's free-kick but skied over when he should be hitting the target.

Harry Souttar 6 Vital blocks and interceptions in the first half. Perhaps could have done more to stop second goal with Evans.

James Husband 5 Walsall had a lot of joy on the right in the first half, he was beaten a number of times. Marking could have been better as his man got the flick-on at the near post to tee Ferrier up for the first. Didn't stop the cross for the second.

Jason Holt 5 Busy again but still needs to make his mark on this team. Faded in the second half.

Jack Sowerby 5 Too static on the line for the first goal and needs to take the game by the scruff of the neck

Ross Wallace 5 A few good interceptions on his return from suspension but did not make enough of an impact.

Ash Hunter 5 Tried his best to make an impact and felt he should have had a penalty when Scarr looked to have pulled him back.

Ched Evans 5 Held the ball up well but had limited service and supply. Could have done better with header from Rydel cross and for once a bit too static in the box defensively. Goals came from the zones he was marking - could he have stopped them?

Paddy Madden 5 Not up to the normal standards we have come to expect from Madden. Could have done more to stop the second goal and not as defensively strong or the attacking threat we expect.

Subs: Barry Baggley on for Hunter 82 6 Bright and lively but will be a learning curve for the Northern Irish youngster.

Ryan Rydel on for R Wallace 72 6 A very bright debut. Not scared to get on the ball or try and make an impact, also faced some meaty challenges on his welcome to League One. The future looks bright for the youngster.

Ashley Nadesan on for Madden 72 6 Brought some spark on the right but not enough.