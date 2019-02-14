Uwe Rosler left Fleetwood Town in February 2018 now a year on his new Malmo side are preparing to take on Premier League side Chelsea

It is nearly twelve months to the days since Uwe Rosler's last match as Fleetwood Town boss and the now Malmo boss is preparing to host Premier League Chelsea in the Europa League.

Rosler was sacked by Town on February 17, 2018 after a 3-0 defeat at Doncaster Rovers.

The result saw Town 20th in the table but John Sheridan would steer them to League One safety before Joey Barton's summer arrival.

A year on, Barton's side are sitting comfortably in mid-table with ambitions of a late play-off push while Rosler and his new side, Malmo, play Chelsea with the first leg of their match taking place tonight.

The former Manchester City striker gave the clash a bit of bite by saying he was thrilled by his old club's 6-0 mauling of Chelsea last Sunday.

"I was delighted," Rosler told his pre-match media conference.

"It's not a secret my connection to, and feelings for, Manchester City.

"The game they played was the beautiful game we all talk about. That sort of football inspires every coach and it was a delight to watch that game.

"I don't think we can take Chelsea on toe-to-toe in an open game.

"It's very important for us to be ourselves. I think we will get opportunities. I saw areas where we can cause them problems."

Rosler was keen to point out the gulf in financial firepower between Malmo and Chelsea ahead of the contest at the Stadion, which will be full to its 20,500 capacity.

The former Brentford, Wigan, Leeds and Town boss added: "The odds are against us. The odds are £18m turnover against £450m turnover.

"But who was thinking Leicester would win the Premier League? Anything can happen in football.

"Everybody in town has been talking for six weeks about this game. They will be behind us.

"We have a plan. With a bit of luck and some outstanding performances, we have an outside chance of getting a result."