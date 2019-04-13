UPDATE: Joey Barton allowed to leave Oakwell by police after Fleetwood Town boss initially stopped from leaving after 'incident' in tunnel

Joey Barton was stopped from leaving Oakwell by South Yorkshire Police after the force launched an investigation into an 'incident' in the tunnel after Fleetwood Town's 4-2 defeat at Barnsley.

Video footage surfaced on social media showing Barton being stopped by police after attempting to leave Barnsley's stadium in a BMW with Town CEO Steve Curwood.

READ MORE: Fleetwood Town decline to comment on allegations that head coach Joey Barton attacked Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel after 4-2 defeat

But despite the police intervention witnesses say the Fleetwood head coach did not get out of the car and was not arrested.

Barton was allowed to leave Oakwell with Curwood just minutes after they were stopped - it is not clear whether he has been questioned about the 'incident'.

Rumours swirled after the game that Barton had assaulted Stendel after the game.

Tykes goal scorer Cauley Woodrow took to social media after the game claiming Barton had left his boss Stendel bloodied.

Fleetwood Town declined to comment on the allegations but Barnsley have issued a club statement.

The statement confirmed an incident in the tunnel and that a police investigation is taking place.

But there is still no confirmation from either club about whether

They wrote: "The club can confirm there was an alleged incident in the tunnel area that took place following the conclusion of today’s match, which South Yorkshire police are currently investigating.

"The club is assisting the police with its enquiries and, as a result, we are not in a position to make any further comment at this time."

The Gazette has approached South Yorkshire Police for comment.