Trip to Luton not like heading to Manchester City’s Etihad fortress for fearless Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton

They might have as fierce a home record as his old club Manchester City but Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton says third-placed Luton Town do not fill him with fear.

Luton are unbeaten in seven in League One and like Premier League leaders City are yet to lose on their home turf in the league, winning eight and drawing two of their 10 home games at Kenilworth Road.

But after wins over Coventry City and Guiseley, Barton believes his side can get a result.

He said: “We know the task ahead of us, everyone knows how well Luton are doing at home.

“But also the reality of it is we do have a squad capable of going there and upsetting the form book.

“We will have a strategy and a game plan in place to do what is best for our group in terms of the best opportunity for us to take something out of that game.

“I watched the game against Bury on Sunday and they do not fill me with fear. It is not like we are going to the Etihad to play Man City.

“Yes they have good home form but they also have a number of weaknesses.

“They have many strengths as well but we also need to exploit their weaknesses because they do have them.”