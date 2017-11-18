Town in talks over new Bell deal

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler has revealed that contract discussions are ongoing with wing-back Amari’i Bell, writes ROSIE SWARBRICK.

The 23-year-old is the only Town player whose contract is up next summer.

Town are keen to tie him down after Championship clubs were circling Bell during the course of last summer.

Rosler said: “I am not involved in those conversations.

“Those conversations are taking place with himself, his agent, his relative, but I cannot tell you where we are.

“I look forward to being updated again and (knowing) where we are; at the moment I am not but I know the club is trying really hard.

“The chairman (Andy Pilley) involves himself very heavily to make that happen.”

Town have suffered a double injury blow in recent weeks with Conor McAleny (ankle) and Bobby Grant (knee) both sidelined at the moment.

Also missing ahead of today’s League One game with Doncaster Rovers at Highbury is Lewie Coyle, who serves the second game of his three-match ban following his dismissal in their FA Cup first round victory against Chorley.

Although Rosler says the injuries to McAleny and Grant will not affect his January plans, he admits some of his young players are attracting interest from clubs playing at a higher level.

At the same time, he wants to be fair and send some of his fringe players who are not getting game time out on loan.

The hope is that will free up some space in the budget for Rosler to dive into the transfer market when it re-opens in January.

He said: “I know where we are in the budget.

“There is not much room to bring extra bodies in as long as nobody goes out.

“I think it is no secret that some of our young players are attracting interest from Championship clubs.

“I can’t tell you now if arewe definitely getting offers for A, B or C?

“In general I think I hope we get offers)because that also gives us room to do something.

“In addition to that I have clearly given the message that I think there are also players short on playing time in the first half of the season and in the second half of last season.

“They might have to go out as well and play football; to keep going for and not being on the bus is hard to motivate yourself.

“I completely understand; I have been in that situation myself as a player.

“Sometimes we need to be fair as a football club and let one or two go on loan to play football again.”