Time to start rewarding home fans says Fleetwood boss Joey Barton

Joey Barton wants his players to reward the Fleetwood fans by picking up more points at Highbury, starting tonight when they host Wycombe.

Town are 13th in League One but stand 16th in the ‘home form’ table after collecting just five points from five matches at Highbury.

Barton wants to see his men repay the fans for their positivity by turning good performances into points as they bid to bounce back from consecutive defeats by Southend United and Barnsley.

He said: “The key for us is to turn this place into a really difficult place to come.

“It is something you need to do if you want to be successful.

“We had really good away form up until the Southend game and we have to match that with our home form.

“That is mainly for the fans – they turn up and get behind us, and the lads have to start turning positive performances and energy into points.

“The fans were excellent again on Saturday. That is what we ask for.

“They went home disappointed on Saturday because we lost but they know the team were committed to the cause, trying to win a game of football, and if they stick with us we will win more games than we lose.

“The disappointing thing for us is not turning a really good performance in large parts into points.”

Newly promoted Wycombe are 20th in the table, having won only once so far.

Barton said: “This league is competitive. Gareth Ainsworth’s side are used to winning games from last season, like we saw with Accrington a few weeks ago.

“They will be up for the challenge, up for the battle.

“On Saturday they lost 3-2 at home to Southend, where they were 3-0 down, so they finished in the ascendancy.”

Barton’s men lost 3-1 at home to Barnsley at the weekend, having led through Harrison Biggins’ goal.

Barton added: “I don’t think you will ever concede a goal and not be disappointed. But again I said to the lads, ‘You defend as a team and attack as a team’.

“I get that the blame will be laid at the door of the defence but the front lads for me should do a lot more.

“A couple of people just switching off, thinking that the job was done, switching off for a millisecond.

“The difference is the good sides will punish you. You might get away with that in other games but the good sides will sense that weakness.

“Barnsley are a good side, who will be there or thereabouts.”