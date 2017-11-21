TEAM NEWS: Walsall v Fleetwood

Striker Ash Hunter returns to the starting line-up for Fleetwood's clash at Walsall.

Hunter has only made one league start prior to tonight in the 2-2 draw at Blackburn on Halloween but has already netted three times off the bench.

The 22-year-old replaces Devante Cole in the front two as head coach Uwe Rosler makes three changes to the side that drew 0-0 against Doncaster at Highbury on Saturday.

Wes Burns was man of the match on Saturday but like Cole he has to settle for a place on the bench as Godswill Ekpolo gets the nod at right wing-back.

Godswill fills Leeds loanee Lewie Coyle's role as he serves the final game of his three match suspension for getting sent off in the 2-1 FA Cup win at Chorley earlier this month.

It is understood Rosler has opted for Barcelona youth product Godswill ahead of Burns due to the amount of minutes the forward turned wing-back has played in recent weeks as he hinted in his post match press that he would rotate given the fact Town face three games in eight days.

George Glendon limped off in the first of those the 0-0 draw on Saturday but he is fit enough to be named on the bench as Markus Schwabl takes his spot in central midfield as Rosler opts once again for a 3-5-2 formation.

Walsall: L Roberts, Leahy, Guthrie, Chambers, Oztumer, Morris, Kinsella, T Roberts, Ismail, Bakayoko, K Roberts. Subs: Gillespie, Devlin, Jackson, Flanagan, Donnellan, Kouhyar, Agyei.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Eastham, Bolger, Cargill, Ekpolo, Dempsey, Schwabl, O'Neill, Hiwula, Hunter. Subs: Neal, Burns, Maguire, Glendon, Nadesan, Sowerby, Cole.

Referee: Darren Handley