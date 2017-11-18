TEAM NEWS: Fleetwood v Doncaster

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler names an unchanged team for today’s clash against Doncaster Rovers at Highbury.

Striker Wes Burns continues to deputise for the suspended Lewie Coyle at right wing-back after filling the role in the 1-0 defeat at MK Dons but Rosler does make a change on the bench.

With forward Burns at right wing-back young forward Ashley Nadesan is called up to the bench after netting four for the development squad against Carlisle on Wednesday.

His last appearance in the first team squad was when he started at Carlisle in the 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy win last week and he replaces Harvey Rodgers on the bench.

Alex Cairns is also set to make his 50th Football League appearance for Fleetwood in goal a year after making his first ever league start.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Eastham, Bolger, Cargill, Burns, Dempsey, Glendon, O’Neill, Bell, Hiwula, Cole. Subs: Neal, Pond, Ekpolo, Hunter, Schwabl, Nadesan, Sowerby.

Doncaster: Lawlor, Baudry, Butler, Kongolo, Marquis, Rowe, Wright, Houghton, Blair, Toffolo, Coppinger. Subs: Marosi, Mason, Williams, Whiteman, Mandeville, Garratt, Ben Khemis.

Referee: J Busby