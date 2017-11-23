TALK OF THE TOWN: Right time to face Blackpool

Have your say

Results of late may not be great, injuries to key men and young players not learning from their mistakes – ingredients that have seen Uwe Rosler dub this his most challenging time at the club.

Despite that I don’t think there could be a better time than for Town to face Blackpool.

They have nothing to lose; Town have won one of their last eight league games and lost 4-2 at Walsall in a match they should have had sewn up.

The performances have not been disastrous, it has just been the odd error that has been Town’s downfall.

But now, four months into the campaign the excuses must stop.

Town need to look at the brutal facts that their errors – and the same ones at that – cannot keep happening.

They conceded at Walsall from the first cross into the box – again.

They conceded from a set-piece – again.

They conceded after giving the ball away in a comfortable position – again.

Yes they have been missing key players like Conor McAleny, Bobby Grant and Lewie Coyle.

Last season they coped without Conor McLaughlin, Jimmy Ryan, Devante Cole and Wes Burns towards the end of the term.

Last season, George Glendon, Ben Davies, Alex Cairns and Jack Sowery made their marks.

Now it is time for Aiden O’Neill, Baily Cargill and company to step up.

Jordy Hiwula did just that on Tuesday as, after a quiet few games, he had a real impact and was at the forefront of Town’s counter-attacking.

Blackpool might be preparing to face a side licking its wounds at Highbury with a sell-out crowd expected.

I believe that Town’s players will be ready to fight and show a packed house just what they are made of to send a message to the rest of the league.

Even if results have not shown it, this is a team with enough talent to make that top six.

They just need to do that talking on the pitch now and prove the doubters wrong.