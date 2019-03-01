Stoke City loan star Harry Souttar thanked the Fleetwood Town fans for singing his name but stressed the clean sheets are a team effort

Stoke City loanee Harry Souttar has thanked the Cod Army for singing his name but reiterated that Fleetwood Town’s clean sheets are a team effort.

The 20-year-old defender has helped Town to three 1-0 wins in his four league appearances since joining on loan.

A block from Marcus Harness in the dying stages was key to Town’s 1-0 win at Burton Albion last weekend and saw the Cod Army sing Souttar’s name at the full-time whistle.

The centre-half has gone from training and U23 football at Stoke to regular matches for Town in League One.

“It is a nice feeling but I don’t think the credit should just go to one man,” Souttar said ahead of Town’s game against Gillingham on Saturday.

“The whole 11 and even the subs were brilliant. It was a team unit.

“I thought everyone was outstanding but it is nice for me to hear my name sung.

“I am absolutely loving it (playing football).

“In training you work your socks off, then to be involved and know you will play is no better feeling.

“At Stoke I was training all week, training hard but never really involved.

“That feeling of playing on a Saturday and getting those three points, there is nothing better.”

Souttar’s development has also been aided by his central defensive partner at Highbury, Ashley Eastham.

The former Rochdale and Blackpool has been a key influence on Souttar so far with the two of them establishing a good relationship at the heart of the backline.

Speaking about their partnership, Souttar said: “It is really good; three clean sheets in four.

“He is a great player; he is a leader, not just on the pitch but off it.

“If I can learn from him every day with what he does and how he lives his life, it is only going to benefit me in the long run.

“The experience they have got, and with me being young and in my second loan, they have been great with me so far. Long may it continue.”