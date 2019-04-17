South Yorkshire Police say they can neither confirm or deny whether the man they have arrested in connection with the alleged tunnel assault on Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel is Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton.

The police have just issued an update on the investigation into an incident that saw the Tykes' boss Stendel reportedly needing emergency dental treatment in the wake of their win on Saturday.

Both clubs are assisting with the police investigation, while Barnsley have also lodged a formal complaint with the EFL and the FA.

But now police say they have arrested a man on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and a racially aggravated assault.

When asked if it was the 36-year-old Fleetwood manager, the police said they could neither confirm or deny whether it was.

The police would not release an age of the man they have arrested today but they did confirm that the arrest relates to the alleged tunnel incident.

They released the following statement: "Officers investigating an incident at Barnsley Football Club on Saturday 13 April 2019 have arrested a man on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offence and racially aggravated assault.

"The man attended at a police station and was arrested today, Wednesday 17 April. He remains in police custody for questioning.

"We would ask members of the media and the public to refrain from speculation in relation to this incident as it could potentially harm the investigation.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."