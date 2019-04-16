South Yorkshire Police contact Fleetwood Town and are set to talk to head coach Joey Barton regarding allegations of an assault on Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel

South Yorkshire Police are set to talk to Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton regarding allegations of an assault on Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel at Oakwell.

Stendel reportedly needed emergency dental treatment after an alleged incident with Barton in the tunnel after the Tykes’ 4-2 win on Saturday.

Barnsley issued a fresh statement confirming that they have been liaising with the police this week.

It’s understood the treatment was due to Stendel’s two front teeth being pushed back after he collided with a metal pole in the tunnel.

Stendel was captured on camera returning to work on Monday and Barnsley have confirmed they are assisting with the police investigation. The Tykes also stated that they have lodged a formal complaint to the EFL and the FA.

It was business as usual at Poolfoot Farm this morning as Barton took training ahead of Friday’s match against Peterborough United.

But police finally made contact with Fleetwood Town tonight with Barton now set to aid their investigation later this week.

The Gazette understands Town are cooperating fully with the police and the FA.

The Tykes posted the following statement: “Barnsley Football Club can confirm that it has lodged a formal complaint to both the English Football League and the Football Association.

“This is following an alleged incident at the conclusion of the match on Saturday 13 April, between Joey Barton and Daniel Stendel.

“The club is also currently working with the police and assisting with all enquiries regarding the incident.

“No further comment will be issued whilst police investigations are ongoing.”

South Yorkshire Police say their investigations are ongoing.

