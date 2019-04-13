South Yorkshire Police confirm investigation into 'incident' in the tunnel after Fleetwood Town's 4-2 defeat at Barnsley but say no arrests made

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they are investigating an 'incident' in the tunnel after Fleetwood Town's 4-2 defeat at Barnsley.

Tykes goal scorer Cauley Woodrow took to social media after the game claiming Fleetwood head coach Joey Barton had left his boss Daniel Stendel bloodied after the game.

When approached by the Gazette the police confirmed they are investigating an 'incident' in the tunnel but say no arrests have been made.

Barton was initially stopped leaving Oakwell by the police but was allowed to leave in a BMW with Town CEO Steve Curwood minutes later.

The police said they could not confirm or deny if they had questioned Barton about the incident at this stage.

But they expected Barnsley and the EFL to release a fresh statement about the alleged incident tonight.

Fleetwood declined to comment on the allegations but Barnsley issued a club statement straight after the game.

The statement confirmed an incident in the tunnel and that a police investigation is taking place.

They wrote: "The club can confirm there was an alleged incident in the tunnel area that took place following the conclusion of today’s match, which South Yorkshire police are currently investigating.

"The club is assisting the police with its enquiries and, as a result, we are not in a position to make any further comment at this time."