Slovakian test first up for Fleetwood Town on Hungary tour

Fleetwood Town’s pre-season schedule gets underway this week and the club have revealed one of the opponents they will face in Hungary.

Fleetwood’s opening official friendly is at National League side and ex-boss Graham Alexander and former skipper Nathan Pond’s new side Salford City on Friday (7:30pm k.o).

After that clash Fleetwood head to Hungary for their week-long pre-season tour on Sunday July 8.

And now the club have revealed the first side they will play on that tour, Slovakin second division, 2. liga side STK Fluminese Samorin.

Joey Barton’s side will play the Slovakian side on Tuesday July, 10 in Hungary with kick-off time 4:30pm UK time (5:30pm local time).

Another fixture will be confirmed in due course for the trip, with the second match of the tour to be played on Saturday July, 14, before the team return the following day.

Fleetwood host National League North side Southport in a training ground game at Poolfoot Farm today (1pm k.o)