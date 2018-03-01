Sheridan tells Fleetwood striker Hunter: Be selfish

Fleetwood boss John Sheridan wants forward Ash Hunter to be selfish as Town bid to beat the drop.

Hunter, 22, equalised as Town ended an eight-match losing run with a 1-1 home draw against MK Dons in Sheridan’s first game in charge.

The head coach says he is looking forward to working with a player who terrorised his Oldham teams in the past. And he wants the one-point gap between Town and the bottom four to grow when they visit Oxford on Saturday.

Sheridan said: “Ash Hunter’s goal was a quality goal. We build on it and move on.

“I like him as a player. When he has played against me he has been lively and bright, and I thought he was our main threat on Saturday.

“He deserved his goal but he has created chances as well. I like my strikers scoring goals. I’m allowing him to play off the strikers, be selfish and hopefully we can get a few more.”

Fellow forward Conor McAleny also created chances but could not join Hunter on the scoresheet as Dons keeper Lee Nicholls impressed.

As McAleny prepares to face his old club at the Kassam Stadium, Sheridan was pleased to see him complete 90 minutes for the club for the first time in League One.

It was the injury-hit forward’s first 90 since netting twice for Oxford in their 3-0 win over Millwall last April.

And Sheridan backed McAleny to get among the goals if he keeps creating chances, saying: “He played a full 90 minutes, which is good for him.

“He had some good chances and knows that on another day he would probably get two or three. The keeper made a great save and he hit the post.

“He was unfortunate but if you keep creating they eventually pop in. You don’t keep missing all the time.”