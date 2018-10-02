Senior signings of Wallace and Taylor a big help for Fleetwood Town youngster Biggins

Fleetwood Town midfielder Harrison Biggins is grateful for the help from experienced duo Ross Wallace and Ryan Taylor as he bids to build on his first league start of the season against Wycombe tonight.

Biggins, 22, scored his first career goal on his first league start of the term as Town lost 3-1 at home to Barnsley on Saturday.

It was also a first start of the new campaign for two of Joey Barton’s latest signings, versatile midfielder Taylor, 34 and winger Wallace, 33.

The ex-Premier League players had been training at Poolfoot for some time before signing deals which run until January.

Central midfielder Biggins says they have both helped him out and so have the other experienced players at Highbury as Town continue to blend senior pros with the youngsters like Biggins.

He said of Ryan and Wallace: “Two very good players, both technically gifted, helping the likes of myself out.

“Talking to them and playing with them helps.

“They are always talking to us and there is a great togetherness in the group. Everyone helps each other out.

“With the older ones, it is on their shoulders to help the younger ones out.

“There is not just those two – there are more in the dressing room and it is great to learn off them.”

And as they prepare to face Wycombe tonight, Biggins says Town are still full of confidence despite the weekend’s defeat.

He said: “We go into any game with confidence. We believe we can beat any team in this league.

“Obviously we have had a couple of disappointing results.

“But we go into the game with confidence and we want to turn Wycombe over.”