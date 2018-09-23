Ryan Taylor follows Ross Wallace in signing for Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town have signed midfielder Ryan Taylor, though a combination of international clearance and a stomach bug prevented the 34-year-old making his debut at Southend this weekend.

Town manager Joey Barton's former Newcastle team-mate Taylor followed Ross Wallace in penning a two-year deal at Highbury after both players impressed in trials.

Wallace came off the bench to make his Town bow at Roots Hall, where Simon Cox’s 53rd-minute goal ended Town’s seven-match unbeaten run.

Barton revealed midfielder Taylor was hit by the same bug that ruled out James Husband and saw numerous Town men playing through the pain barrier in the south-east.

The Town boss said: “We’ve signed Ryan and Ross. Ryan’s last club was in India (ATK), so we have had to get international clearance. He travelled down with us because we thought we had clearance.

"James Husband is in quarantine and weirdly Tayls came down with the same bug. A few of the lads went out there with a similar feeling but managed to get through the game, but we live in a no-excuse culture. “