Rosler: We are all in this together

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler says the club and fans are all in this together after dealing with the post-Oldham social media incident.

Devante Cole has faced criticism in recent weeks but responded by netting his 11th goal of the campaign in the 2-1 win at Oldham on Boxing Day.

After the game the forward uploaded a picture of himself with his hands in his ears captioned ‘block them out’.

The post did not go down well with the Cod Army.

Team-mate Kyle Dempsey also hit back on social media after a fan accused the midfielder of not ‘turning up’.

In a tweet since deleted, Dempsey referred to the four man of the match awards he has won.

Forward Ash Hunter and left back Amari'i Bell reportedly also got involved and Rosler says that every single one of his whole squad has been reminded about the club's social media code of conduct at training today.

The head coach also stressed everyone is in this together as he hopes his 14th-placed Town side can build on that win at Oldham and reward the travelling fans with another good result at basement club Bury's Gigg Lane tomorrow.

He said: "I have reminded them all of our code of conduct with social media and warned them it cannot happen again.

"We are all in this together and we are looking forward to the game at Bury."