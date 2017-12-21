Rosler: Striker McAleny may feature for Fleetwood before New Year

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler has revealed that 2017 is not over for star striker Conor McAleny.

The forward kicked off his Town career with two goals in the opening day win over Rotherham but, a week later at Northampton, picked up an ankle injury that hampered his start to life with Town.

The 25-year-old was Town’s star summer signing, arriving on a free transfer from Everton to replace top scorer David Ball.

After several failed comebacks and recurrences of his ankle injury, he is set to return before the New Year.

Rosler said: “Conor has not played much football for us. Conor replaced David Ball and David Ball played basically every minute for us last term.

“He had an outstanding pre-season and all our expectation and optimism was sky high because he was one of our major signings.

“Unfortunately he got injured but now he is training and he is training well, he will be back soon, very soon.”

McAleny and Bobby Grant (knee) have both been out since October and Rosler is unsure whether Grant will feature for Town before 2018.

As January approaches, the head coach has reiterated that recruitment is a collective effort.

He said: “I am a head coach, I am not a manager, I am a head coach who deals with all the affairs around the first team and first team staff.

“Of course I have an input in recruitment and of course we have regular meetings.

“But we also have a head of recruitment, we have a chief scout and the chairman who is controlling the money side and we are working as a team.

“It is not entirely up to me, I do not have the budget on my own to go out and sign or sell players, that is a collective decision in our football club.”