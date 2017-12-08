Rosler: No point to prove to Wigan

Uwe Rosler says he does not have a point to prove to Wigan Athletic on his first return to the DW stadium – but there is one to prove to himself, Town chairman Andy Pilley and the Cod Army.

Rosler was appointed Wigan boss exactly four years ago on Thursday but was sacked 11 months later after guiding the then Championship club to an FA Cup semi-final.

However, any existing wounds have healed as Rosler enjoyed a chat with Wigan chairman David Sharpe at the Latics’ FA Cup game against AFC Fylde.

Town travel to the League One leaders, sitting 11th in the table on the back of just one league win in nine.

Rosler said: “There is no point to go back now and say how I feel.

“I had a win percentage of 43 per cent in the Championship with Wigan and that is all I can say.

“I think I have a point to prove in terms of we want to win the game. I don’t have a point to prove to anyone at Wigan.

“I have a point to prove to myself, to my chairman and to our supporters that we are going there to give a right good go.

“There are no bad feelings, no revenge or anything on my agenda; my pure focus is to prepare my team as best as possible, give them the confidence that they can hit the high notes again and that we go out and have a right good go.

“That will make me very happy and very proud and, when we achieve that, I think we have a good chance to get something out of the game.

“I address it as a challenging game against a very good footballing side who I compare with Bradford City, that sort of quality on the ball.

“I am really looking forward to the game.

“I have tried to figure out how we can cause them problems and I am optimistic that can do that.

“It will be a great challenge for the players, for the coaches and obviously going back there is always a special occasion for me.”

Rosler says the key is having no fear and believing in themselves, having returned to winning ways with the 2-0 Checkatrade Trophy win against Chesterfield in midweek.

That said, he has still tipped Paul Cook’s players to gain automatic promotion.

He said: “He (Cook) has a track record of winning promotion; he did it last year with Portsmouth, he has gone into a club with probably the best budget after Blackburn but he made some very good, astute signings, and changes in and around the club.

“They are improving and going in the right direction; they are where they want to be, where they have to be.”