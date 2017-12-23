Rosler: Fleetwood Town face a relegation battle

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler says his fears have come to light with his team now in a relegation battle, writes ROSIE SWARBRICK.

This time last year, Town were embarking on the 18-game unbeaten run that propelled them into League One’s automatic promotion race.

A year on and Town are looking over their shoulders after Friday’s 2-0 defeat to Gillingham, who climbed to within a point of 15th-placed Town.

Right now, Town have a six-point cushion on the drop zone but that could be slashed if results do not go their way today.

Rosler says that Town need to address the situation as they prepare to work through Christmas ahead of the Boxing Day clash at Oldham Athletic.

He said: “I said six weeks ago we are in a relegation battle and unfortunately I was right.

“The bigger issue is we could not handle the injury situation (to Conor McAleny and Bobby Grant); that is not an excuse, that is just the facts.

“At the moment some players do not know how to get their form back and that leads to insecurity, mistakes, inactivity and I did not see any tackles.”

Staff and players held an hour-long meeting after last night’s game with each player having their say as Town have won once in 12 league games.

Rosler said: “The game started very bad for us especially after Peteborough and the last thing we needed was a goal after two minutes.

“We lacked confidence and that is massive for us and we lost a little bit of our DNA, we discussed it with the players.

“Where was our pressing? Were was our front foot football? People are waiting for something to happen to them and that someone comes and gives them confidence.”