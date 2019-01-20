Rochdale 1 Fleetwood Town 1: Player ratings

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 1-1 draw at Rochdale.

Alex Cairns 7

Comfortable throughout the game but when called upon showed why he is the best in the division. The keeper pulled off a magnificent fingertip save to thwart Henderson at the end.

Lewie Coyle 7

Back to his best after a blip last week. Impressed on the wing in the first half just a shame his day was cut short by a debatable red card.

Ash Eastham 8

Played the full 90 despite taking a bad knock to his cheekbone in the opening 10 minutes. A warrior-esque performance.

Craig Morgan 7

A much improved performance. Put his body on the line and proved he is willing to fight for the cause. A real gritty captain's performance but perhaps lucky with a handball shout in the first half.

James Husband 6

Shaky and slow start but grew into the game. As his confidence and belief grew his performance levels increased. Needs to believe in himself.

Ross Wallace 7

I'd questioned his impact on the game at the start of the first half but he shut me up with a delightful cross in for Madden. Set-piece delivery does need to improve though.

James Wallace 7

A fantastic response from the Oxford game. He was brave on the ball and positive, running at people and trying to put his stamp on the game. Much improved.

Jason Holt 6

Busy again and never stops running but needs to bring a bit more to the table.

Ashley Nadesan 7

Bright, electric pace and unselfish in his play. Only his second league start but he looks like he has been playing alongside Madden and Burns all term. The future is bright.

Paddy Madden 8

What a header. It looks so easy for him to score that goal but there is so much skill involved in it. From his positioning, awareness and the leap. His 16th of the term and there is more to come. What a talent.

Wes Burns 7

Should have scored after Nadesan put the ball on a plate for him in the first half but at least he is in the position. Another bright and energetic shift.

Sheron on for Nadesan 57 6: He might be young but he showed his steel. Made several important blocks but was outfoxed too easily by Henderson for the Cairns save.

Biggins on for R Wallace 65 6: Brought some fresh legs to the middle of the park

Hunter on for Madden 90 6: His 150th appearance, shame that it was only a cameo but understandable given the 10-men situation.