Rochdale 1 Fleetwood Town 1: Manager reaction - frustrated Joey Barton confirms Fleetwood Town will appeal Leeds United loan star Lewie Coyle's red card

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton confirmed the club will appeal Leeds United loan star Lewie Coyle's red card from their 1-1 draw at Rochdale.

Coyle was sent off in the 54th minute by referee Geoff Eltringham for a foul on Joseph Rafferty.

Town were 1-0 up at that point thanks to Paddy Madden's 36th minute opener.

But with Town down to 10-men Ian Henderson levelled for Dale in the 76th minute.

Barton did not believe it was a red card and claimed that it was the referee's assistant who made the call.

The Town boss said: "It is frustrating because the referee has not given the decision.

"He is 10, 15 yards away.

"The decision to send him off was given by the linesman who is five yards further away from the decision than me.

"I'm five yards closer.

"I have exactly the same view, if not better than him and we are absolutely devastated at the decision because we are probably going to end up with another player having a red card rescinded.

"But that does not help us today.

"It is happening too often.

"You cannot take a guess from where he is standing.

"The referee is in a better position than him.

"In my opinion from the view, if I was asked to give the decision it would have been a guess at the flip of a coin.

"Unfortunately we are down to 10.

"Backs against the wall and it gives them all the impetus that they need because they had been dominated in the football match up to that point.

"We are hanging on at the end to salvage a point.

"I am buzzing with the lads because they just dig in.

"They do not know when they are beaten even if, at times, it is in an unjust manner because it just cannot keep happening.

"We spoke the other day about us being bottom of the Fair Play table.

"Are we a dirty side?

"Because, again, that is another red card and it is not a challenge that is worthy of a red card.

"It is a clean challenge.

"He wins the ball and unfortunately for the lad he is sent from the field of play.

"It is just wrong and it cannot keep happening.

"This has happened far too often and something needs to be done about it.

"I will speak to Dave Allison at the PGMOL.

"No doubt he will do what he did last time and he will feel aggrieved with us.

"He will explain about the decision, concur with lots of our thoughts and feelings.

"But then how does that help us today?

"We should have another two points on the board.

"We are incredibly disappointed.

"I can't tell you the truth because if I tell you what I really think I will be suspended and fined.

"Something needs to be done about it because it is wrong."

When asked if he would appeal Barton said: "No brainer.

"I have seen it back on multiple angles.

"I cannot tell you how disappointed I am.

"Especially as I know who has given the decision and I know how far away he is.

"The referee has played on.

"It is a good, physical tackle.

"He wins the ball, he is not out of control.

"If that is a sending off then we will be down to two or three players finishing games.

"The disappointing thing is that the referee is the best official here.

"That is why he is the referee.

"We are standing where he (the assistant) has made a call from.

"There are bodies in the way.

"How can you possibly judge exactly what has happened there?

"Their players think it was harsh. Their players.

"I cannot go into it anymore.

"I'm an honest lad, we have an honest group of players and we are hurting at that decision."