REACTION: Burton Albion 0 Fleetwood Town 1: Fleetwood boss Joey Barton delighted to see Ashley Nadesan score and praised Stoke City loan star Harry Souttar as they played key roles in victory

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton was delighted to see the hard striker Ashley Nadesan score his first goal for the club as his effort clinched a 1-0 win at Burton Albion.

Nadesan, 24, joined Fleetwood in the summer of 2016 from non-league side Horley Town but the attacker has had to bide his time for his shot at first team football.

He netted nine times for League Two side Carlisle United on-loan in the first half of this season.

It has been a big year for the forward as having made his first ever league start for Fleetwood under head coach Barton in the 2-2 draw with Oxford in January he has now finally opened his account.

And Barton was pleased to see his hard work pay off.

He said: "Great ball from Paddy Madden and I'm delighted for Nadders.

"He has worked tirelessly for the team over the last few weeks and I'm pleased he has got his first goal for the club.

"It is a nice milestone for all the hard work and effort he has put in."

At the full-time whistle the Cod Army chanted defender Harry Souttar's name.

The centre-half made a vital block in injury time to thwart Marcus Harness.

In his four Town appearances the team have kept three clean sheets and Barton says the 20-year-old Stoke City loanee has not missed a beat since his debut in the 1-0 win over Charlton.

Though he says credit is also due to his central defensive partner Ash Eastham, injured skipper Craig Morgan, left-back James Husband and keeper Alex Cairns for their work to help him settle in.

He said: "You can hear the fans.

"He is quickly becoming a fans favourite. they have taken to him and got a song for him.

"Really pleased you never know with young players coming on-loan how they are going to respond to the challenges that League One poses to them.

"To say he has not skipped a beat would not be an understatement.

"He has been exemplary.

"But credit must go to the guys around him. He has the skipper Ash Eastham next to him.

"Morgs has got him up to speed.

"James Husband on that side and Cairnsy behind him.

"It is a real team effort and they have allowed him to settle in.

"He looks like he is really enjoying his football and allowing us to keep clean sheets which is always a bonus."

And Barton was pleased to keep their unbeaten run on the road in 2019 up as they built on a 1-0 win at Bradford.

He said: "For me if you are going to be a good side and have a good season you probably need 12 to 15 of those results over the course of your 46 games.

"The great thing for me is getting two of them together on the road.

"Bradford a different type of a result and we knew Burton were five unbeaten before kick-off.

"It is never an easy place to come with the way Nigel sets his team up with some of the players in there.

"The likes of Harness and Akins particularly I felt were good but credit must go to our lads.

"We stayed disciplined. Ash Hunter hit the bar and we could have had a little bit more care on the counter-attack.

"Good team performance."