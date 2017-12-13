Potential Vardy clash is Fleetwood defender Eastham's ultimate incentive

Fleetwood defender Ash Eastham says a real man’s performance is needed from Town at Hereford tomorrow to seal that fairytale third- round tie against Jamie Vardy’s Leicester.

A BBC lunchtime slot on January 6 awaits the side who host the Premier League Foxes.

Eastham says there is no bigger incentive to get a result at Edgar Street.

He said: “I know I’d relish the opportunity to play against an England striker, so we look at that as a positive – go on Thursday, put in a real man’s performance and get the job done.”

Town drew 1-1 with the Bulls at Highbury 11 days ago. They have since beaten Chesterfield 2-0 in the Checkatrade Trophy and lost by the same score at Wigan in League One.

Eastham says Town must not underestimate Peter Beadle’s side again as they bid to reach the third round for the third time.

He said: “We should have won that game at home and we allowed sloppy mistakes to give Hereford a replay.

“We need to be right on it mentally and physically, then we can really set ourselves up for Christmas.”

After Town were felled by two set-pieces at Wigan, Eastham says it is time to stop the mistakes.

He said: “I think it is the fine details a lot of times we are being punished for. Teams are not necessarily cutting us open – it is us switching off as a unit.

“Be it from a free-kick or a corner, we’ve conceded far too many and everyone has to look at themselves and make sure they are doing their jobs right.”

in the mirror and make sure as long as you are doing your job right you can’t do anything else.

“And if everyone is doing their job right then we are not going to concede goals.”