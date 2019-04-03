Portugal pre-season tour is no holiday insists Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton insists Town’s summer trip to Portugal will be no holiday in the sun.

Barton’s squad will spend a week in Vilamoura on the Algarve ( July 7-14) preparing for the 2019-20 campaign. They are set to announce two matches to be played during the week.

Barton said: “I was quite happy to go to Scotland or Wales and live in a tent in a field. Me and Clint (Hill, coach) like that old-school mentality.

“I lived in Portugal for a period and I know the facilities where we will be training really well. It will not be a holiday – far from it.

“We are going there to work. You can take them to the most expensive place in the world, but if your mindset and culture is not right you will not get what you need out of it.

“It’s the same with world champion boxers who train in sheds in their back garden. It is all about desire and application.”

That does not mean it cannot be a holiday for the Cod Army.

The club have announced a travel package in association with Travelcare World, including flights, two nights’ accommodation (July 12 and 13) and match access from £315 per head.

Contact Travelcare World in Poulton on 01253 884403 for full details.