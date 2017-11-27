Police investigating reports of derby day violence

Lancashire police are investigating reports of derby day fan violence in Fleetwood town centre.

Fleetwood hosted near neighbours Blackpool on Saturday and police confirmed that they responded to reports of fighting before the League One clash at Highbury.

Blackpool fans are escorted into Fleetwood's Highbury Stadium by the police

Police revealed they were alerted to reports of an alleged incident at Ma Kelly's, London Street, Fleetwood just before 2pm, though they could not reveal whether it was between rival Blackpool and Fleetwood fans as the reported trouble had ceased when they arrived.

It was only the fourth time the two sides have met competitively and a 5,035 strong crowd watched the 0-0 draw.

Blackpool brought 1,014 fans with sections of that travelling support escorted by the police to the ground ahead of the 3pm kick-off.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 1.45pm on Saturday to reports of some fans fighting in Ma Kelly's.

"When we arrived everyone had gone and it does not look like there were any arrests.

"It is being investigated."