Plymouth Argyle 2 Fleetwood Town 1: Player ratings

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 2-1 defeat at Plymouth Argyle.

Alex Cairns 8

We already knew that Cairns was special prior to this season but the keeper keeps improving week-in week-out. Some eye-catching saves and kept Fleetwood in the game. Continues to prove why he is the best in the division.

Ryan Taylor 5

Some rare errors in the first half at right back, improved in the midfield role in the second half but expect more from a player of his experience and quality.

Cian Bolger 4.5

Did not cover himself in glory for both Plymouth goals. Has been given another chance in the starting XI in recent week but again made errors that have cost goals.

Ash Eastham 6

Did his best to try and keep Town in it but at the moment he cannot seem to find a central defensive partner that is up to his levels of consistency.

Lewie Coyle 5

Played out of position at left-back in the first half but moved back to right-back in the second half. Could have done better for the first Plymouth goal, not his best performance.

R Wallace 5

Showed his versatility swapping from midfield to left back during the game. Brought an attacking element to the left back role but needs more end product.

Jason Holt 4.5

Again wasted another key chance. Brought off at half-time due to a booking but another forgettable performance.

Nathan Sheron 5

Sheron has been a revelation since his elevation to the first team but this was far from his best performance in the first team. Perhaps a game too many.

Hunter 5

Not up to his usual standards. We are used to seeing more from Hunter given his electric start to the campaign. A bit off the boil in the last couple of games.

Madden 5.5

Scored the goal but should have done better with his chance at the start of the first half. Needs to be more clinical.

Evans 5

Back in the starting line-up and a key figure in Fleetwood's attacking play but with just one goal from his last 10 appearances you expect more from the striker.

Burns on for Holt 46 5

Set up Madden for the goal and showed flashes of what he is capable on the right but not often enough. Showed naivety by dribbling across his own half, losing the ball but fortunately Ladapo hit the post.

McAleny on for Hunter 58 6

Pushing for a start. Not sure he is being used to his full potential on that left role but when he got in the middle of the park he showed invention and flashes of class.

J Wallace on for Sheron 74 5: A couple of good interceptions but needs to bring more end product. Could Kyle Dempsey have made more of an impact?