Plymouth Argyle 2 Fleetwood Town 1: Fleetwood boss Joey Barton's reaction

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton was disappointed by the 2-1 defeat at bottom four side Plymouth Argyle.

Freddie Ladapo's 71st minute strike and 81st minute header gave Argyle a 2-0 lead.

Town forward Paddy Madden netted in the 84th minute to set-up a tense finish.

But Fleetwood could not find a late leveller and Barton was left to rue what he felt was a surprising lack of quality and composure.

He said: "They are scrapping away.

"They are in the bottom four so getting the run around against Luton (when they lost 5-1) last week was enough to galvanise them.

"It is disappointing in terms of us.

"The main focus of the week has been on us and what we were going to do.

"We just lacked that little bit of quality and composure which is surprising for a few of us."

Town keeper Alex Cairns made a number of fine saves in the match prior to Ladapo's double.

Ladapo hit the post just before breaking the deadlock with Songo'o also hitting the post.

Fleetwood had numerous chances at the start of the first half.

Madden, Ched Evans and Jason Holt all wasting opportunities.

And Barton says that first goal was always going to be crucial.

He said: "Momentum is key in any football match.

"You see a couple of opportunities to test their goalkeeper and make a save and you do not take them and you know there is always going to be ebs and flows within the game you have got to make sure you police parts of the game when they have theirs and you have to make sure when you have yours you get your nose in front.

"The first goal for me was crucial.

"We had a little bit of a let off (when Ladapo hit the post due to) a player dribbling in our own half (Wes Burns) which is not what he had been advised to do.

"The key for us is just sticking to what we do.

"We find ourselves 1-0 down and we are probably fortunate to do so because Cairnsy has made a couple of good stops before hand.

"It was a strange game the home team kind of counter attacked the away team.

"It is disappointing we thought it was a game that was winnable for us and it turned out not to be so."