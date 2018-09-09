PLAYER RATINGS: Sunderland 1 Fleetwood Town 1

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 1-1 draw at Sunderland.

Paddy Madden gave Town the lead in the ninth minute but Josh Mala's 36th minute effort levelled things up at the Stadium of Light.

Madden missed a chance to win it in the second half as his penalty was saved by Jon McLaughlin.

This is how the Gazette rated the performances out of 10:

Alex Cairns 8.5

What a save at the death. His stop from Sinclair ensured Fleetwood left the Stadium with a point. MOTM.



Lewie Coyle 7

Sunderland goal came from his flank, outfoxed by Honeyman who whipped in the cross. He's stepped up a level this term but still room for improvement.



Ash Eastham 7

Moved over to the right after Morgan sub. Unsettled him a bit but improved in second 45 and lead well.



Craig Morgan 6

Came off due to injury just 20 or so minutes in. Given the break in his partnership with Eastham clear to see why Fleetwood conceded first goal on the road.



James Husband 8

Makes a real difference to have a proper left-footed left-back, he's bringing an extra attacking threat on that left and his crossing quality is also aiding Town.



Conor McAleny 6.5

His first league start since the opening day defeat. Playing in an unfamiliar right wing role, did not bring as much threat as expected.



Jason Holt 7

A couple of loose passes here and there but brings a real calmness to the middle of the park.



Dean Marney 8

His best performance for Town to date. Made his mark in the middle of the park linking the defence and attack and showed his leadership qualities.



Ash Hunter 7.5

Got the assist for Madden's goal but not as much of a threat as he has been in recent weeks. Still asked questions and put his all in.



Paddy Madden 8

Scored Town's goal but missed the penalty. A bit of confusion between him and Evans over taker but without his goal Town would not have a point.



Ched Evans 6.5

A rare un-clinical performance from the forward. Wasted three huge chances that he would normally gobble up.



Subs Spurr on for Morgan 23 7

Thrown in due to injury, a left-footer his introduction initially unbalanced Town. Could have done more to stop Maja for the goal but grew into the game and was a goal threat at the other end.

Dempsey on for McAleny 63 7

Made a real impact. Did not pack his shooting boots but rustiness understandable given his non-involvement in last three league games.



Wallace on for Hunter 89 6

Caused chaos at the end. Thrown on to unsettle Sunderland and stop them getting a late winner.