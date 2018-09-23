PLAYER RATINGS: Southend United 1 Fleetwood Town 0

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 1-0 defeat at Southend United.

Fleetwood's seven game unbeaten run ended at Roots Hall as Cian Bolger's error allowed Theo Robinson to tee-up Simon Cox in the 53rd minute

This is how the Gazette rated the performances out of 10:

Alex Cairns - 6

Made some good saves in the first half in very wet conditions. Did not cover himself in glory in build up to goal, played the ball out to Bolger before he lost possession to Robinson. Should have chosen a different option.

Lewie Coyle 6.5

Probably Town's best player on the day playing out of position at left-back. Understandably not at the same level as we have seen him at right back due to change of flank. He even nearly popped up with a goal but his penalty claim was waved away.

Ash Eastham 6

Made a rare big mistake in the first half but fortunately Town did not pay the price. Better in second half but not up to his normal levels.

Cian Bolger 5

Back at his old club Southend but not with a bang. Drop in performance levels from last week against Accrington across the board.

Error to lose possession to Theo Robinson for the Simon Cox goal easily avoidable.

Gethin Jones 6

A mediocre performance. Back into the side due to Husband's illness but did not do enough to usurp Coyle when Husband finally returns though.

Kyle Dempsey 5.5

Like many not his best performance, a new left midfield task but did not have the same impact Hunter or Burns has had.

Jason Holt 6

One of the brighter sparks, some nice touches but needs to start making more of a mark on Town's attacking play.

Dean Marney 5

A forgettable performance. For a man of his quality, calibre and experience you would expect more. Aside from the Sunderland game yet to hit top gear. Needs to improve.

Ash Hunter 6

Moved over to the right in the first half, less of a threat than he has been in recent weeks. Will miss the next game though after picking up a needless yellow card for tripping Klass. Needs to stop picking up silly cautions.

Ched Evans 6

He missed the Accrington game due to a knock and has suffered a virus this week. He was badly missed last week but understandably did not return at full strength or all guns blazing. Should have fed Madden when pouncing on a Turner error. Wrong decision and took a battering from Southend. Good defensively again.

Paddy Madden 6

Denied by the woodwork as he latched onto a Ash Hunter centre. Put a shift in but not his day.

Subs: J Wallace on for Marney 46 4.5 Did not strengthen Town when he came on. Aside from his late red a forgettable appearance, disappointing given he impressed in his late cameo off the bench against Accrington.

R Wallace on for Dempsey, 60, 7

Brought some ingenuity to the attack. A really promising start, showed his higher level class but just needed someone to get on the end of his good play. Looks an incredible signing, brings something to the side you feel, aside from McAleny Town don't have in someone able to create something out of nothing. A new weapon for Barton's attack.

B Grant on for G Jones 83 6

Playing in an attacking role, he did not get a real chance to show what he could do with Town chasing the game