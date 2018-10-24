PLAYER RATINGS: Peterborough 1 Fleetwood Town 0

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 1-0 defeat at Peterborough.

Alex Cairns 6.5

Kicking improved from Saturday but barely had a save to make

Lewie Coyle 7

Back on the right and a really strong and solid performance again.

Ash Eastham 7

That block from Toney was heroic. Another strong and sturdy performance.

Craig Morgan 6

Should have connected with the Wallace cross in the Posh box and made a couple of errors. Perhaps inconsistent due to returning from injury but needs to sharpen up asap.

Ross Wallace 7

Played at left back and brought more attack to the role, he was vital to Town’s counter play in the second half

Ryan Taylor 6

Ended up picking up a shoulder knock he has been a solid signing since he arrived so worrying

Dean Marney 6

Back from injury but picked up another knock. Left the field due to a leg injury 42 minutes in.

Kyle Dempsey 6.5

Back in the side and showed glimpses of the attack mindset Barton wants him to have. Got in good positions, bright.

Ash Hunter 7

Bright in the second half on the counter especially but could have done better with his chance

Ched Evans 6.5

A key figure in this Town side much improved from his Saturday cameo.

Wes Burns 7

Brightest light in the second half but should be doing better with his shots and testing the keeper more.

Harrison Biggins on for Marney 6

Didn’t look out of place but didn’t make enough of an impact to cement a place for Saturday

Long on for Taylor 7

Probably his best performance of the season. Bounced back from his substitution in the Shrewsbury game with a performance that will have given Barton food for thought.

Jason Holt on for Dempsey 7

Really made an impact on Town’s counter play made a number of good interceptions to send Town roaring on